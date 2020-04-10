 Denisova: Epidemiological situation in Crimea worsening

Censor.NET reports citing Denisova's post on Facebook.

"Currently, the occupying power informs about more than 3,000 people under medical supervision, of whom nearly 200 have been hospitalized. Twenty-eight coronavirus cases have been confirmed," Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova posted.

Denisova noted that 584 persons were under medical supervision at the place of residence in the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol, and five coronavirus cases had been confirmed.

"However, the occupation administration hides the real data on incidence on the peninsula. After it had been confirmed on April 8 that a patient of a hospital in the town of Armiansk was infected with COVID-19, all the medical staff and patients were sent to quarantine," the Commissioner emphasized.

In addition, a similar situation occurred at the Sevastopol City Hospital No.3 on April 9.

Denisova recalled that the Russian Federation, as an occupying power, must abide by its obligations under international law: "The occupying power must provide the peninsula residents with adequate medical care without discrimination based on political views, religion, race or ethnicity."