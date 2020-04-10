 Citizens of Zakarpattia region banned from walking on streets due to Covid-19

Censor.NET reports citing mukachevo.net.

It is banned to walk in the public places from 1:00 p.m., Saturday, April 11 until 6:00 a.m. Monday, April 13.

"The regional commission made a decision on the imposing of the utmost restraint of movement. It means – starting from 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 11 until 6:00 a.m. Monday, April 13 you do not go out, you should stay home! Yes, I understand that on the holidays we are used to visiting guests, host them, walk. There is no other variant to stop the mass spread of the coronavirus pandemic except staying home," the message said.

The law enforcers will work in enhanced mode on these days; while the violators will be fined.