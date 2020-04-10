 348 cases of Covid-19 spotted in Kyiv

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram,

"Totally, 348 confirmed cases of Covid-19 infection are spotted in the capital. During the past 24 hours, 13 Kyiv citizens infected. They are: eight women at the age from 21 up to 91; four men at the age from 35 up to 71 and a 14-year-old girl," Klitschko reported on Telegram.

It is noted that two medics are among infected Kyiv citizens.

Three patients were hospitalized, while other people stay in self-isolation under the observation of the medical workers.