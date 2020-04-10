 Ukraine to start ceasing of quarantine in mid of May, in stages, - Interior Minister

Censor.NET reports citing Gordon.ua.

Answering the journalist’s question about the possible deadlines for quarantine, Herashchenko said: "When the president, the government and the people of Ukraine are confident that we managed to stop the coronavirus epidemic thanks to quarantine. I think this will be the first decade of May. Such estimates are related to the forecasts of leading virologist experts. "

If we compare the situation with coronavirus in Ukraine and other countries, thanks to quarantine, the Ukrainian authorities managed to restrain the development of the virus, the deputy minister said.

Read more: Ukraine to get extra 320,000 pills for treatment of coronavirus

He added that the intention to impose a curfew in the western regions of Ukraine comes from the mayors of Chernivtsi, Ternopol and Ivano-Frankivsk, where COVID-19 is the highest. "But so far no such decisions have been made," Herashchenko emphasized.