 Ukraine reports 2,203 coronavirus cases, including 69 deaths

Censor.NET reports citing ministry's press service.

"As of 09:00 on April 10, Ukraine had 2,203 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 69 lethal cases, according to the Public Health Centre. Some 61 patients have recovered. Over the past day, 311 new cases have been recorded," the ministry wrote on its Facebook page.

In particular, coronavirus cases in Ukraine were confirmed in:

Vinnytsia region – 119 cases;

Volyn region – 41 cases;

Dnipropetrovsk region – 52 cases;

Donetsk region – 11 cases;

Zhytomyr region – 41 cases;

Zakarpattia region – 56 cases;

Zaporizhzhia region – 54 cases;

Ivano-Frankivsk region – 254 cases;

Kirovohrad region – 82 cases;

Kyiv city – 348 cases;

Kyiv region – 140 cases;

Lviv region – 82 cases;

Luhansk region – 3 cases;

Mykolaiv region – 0 cases;

Odesa region – 46 cases;

Poltava region – 20 cases;

Rivne region – 85 cases;

Sumy region – 63 cases;

Ternopil region – 196 cases;

Kharkiv region –6 cases;

Kherson region – 27 cases;

Khmelnytskyi region – 16 cases;

Chernivtsi region – 366 cases;

Cherkasy region – 86 cases;

Chernihiv region – 9 cases.

Read more: Ukraine to get extra 320,000 pills for treatment of coronavirus

Data on the situation in the temporarily occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol and parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions are not available.

As of Friday morning, 1,604,855 cases of the coronavirus Covid-19 were confirmed in the world, of which 95,738 deaths related to complications and 356,673 cases of recovery.