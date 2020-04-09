 Ukraine to get extra 320,000 pills for treatment of coronavirus

Censor.NET reports citing ministry's press service.

The drug with hydroxychloroquine will be enough for treatment of 22,000 people.

"This drug is prescribed in the national protocol of treatment of the patients with Covid-19 and it is used for the patients with the heavy disease and only at the hospital, under the control of the doctors and with the written agreement of the patients," the message said.

The drugs will be supplied as humanitarian aid from Sanofi and Sandoz companies. It will be free for people with coronavirus.