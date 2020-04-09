 Kyiv city reports 335 coronavirus cases - Klitschko

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

"Over the past day, the number of Kyiv residents infected with the coronavirus has grown by almost one third, as compared with the previous days – by 41 people, of whom are two healthcare workers. Unfortunately, one more lethal case has been confirmed in Kyiv over the past day," Klitschko said at a briefing on April 9.

Among the new infected people in Kyiv city are 11 women aged between 26 to 71 years, a six-month-old baby girl and 29 men aged between 36 to 70 years. Six patients have been hospitalized, others are in self-isolation at home.

Read more: WHO recommends Ukraine to prolong quarantine

As reported, as of 09:00 on April 9, Ukraine had 1,892 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 57 deaths.