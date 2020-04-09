 Ukraine reports 224 new Covid-19 cases, bringing total number to 1,892

Censor.NET reports citing Health Ministry press service.

As of 09:00 on April 9, Ukraine had 1,892 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 57 lethal cases, according to the Public Health Centre. Some 45 patients have recovered. Over the past day, 224 new cases have been recorded," reads a report on Coronavirus_info Telegram channel.

In particular, coronavirus cases were confirmed in the following regions:

Vinnytsia region – 102 cases;

Volyn region – 38 cases;

Dnipropetrovsk region – 41 cases;

Donetsk region – 11 cases;

Zhytomyr region – 31 cases;

Zakarpattia region – 51 cases;

Zaporizhzhia region – 47 cases;

Ivano-Frankivsk region – 218 cases;

Kirovohrad region – 78 cases;

Kyiv city – 300 cases;

Kyiv region – 130 cases;

Lviv region – 61 cases;

Luhansk region – 3 cases;

Odesa region – 43 cases;

Poltava region – 19 cases;

Rivne region – 64 cases;

Sumy region – 56 cases;

Ternopil region – 169 cases;

Kharkiv region – 5 cases;

Kherson region – 18 cases;

Khmelnytskyi region – 16 cases;

Chernivtsi region – 302 cases;

Cherkasy region – 80 cases;

Chernihiv region – 9 cases.

Data on the situation in the temporarily occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk regions and the city of Sevastopol are not available.

Read more: 4,800 citizens returned to Ukraine over day, - State Border Guard

The studies were conducted by the virology reference laboratory of the Public Health Center of Ukraine and regional laboratories.