 Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas eight times, Ukrainian soldier wounded

"The enemy used 120mm and 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

Russian-occupation troops launched four attacks in the zone of action of tactical force Skhid and four attacks in the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich.

One serviceman of the Joint Forces was wounded in the enemy shelling.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops opened fire from mounted antitank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns on Ukrainian positions near Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk) and Novomykhailivka (28km south-west of Donetsk). In response, Ukrainian soldiers used alert fire weapon firearms and the enemy provocations stopped.

As of 07:00, Ukrainian troops sustained no losses.