 Ukrainian Health Ministry to say in ten days whether quarantine will be lifted

"With regard to the introduction and cancellation of the quarantine, the decision will be made closer to the deadline for quarantine. Today is only the third day we introduced more stringent quarantine measures, so we will comment on the issue of ending the quarantine not earlier than in ten days," Liashko said at a briefing on Wednesday, when asked under what criteria the decision to end the quarantine will be made.

He added that the epidemic situation in Ukraine regarding coronavirus disease is being studied.

"We compare all the scenarios that are taking place in the countries of the European Union, as well as in the neighboring countries, which introduced preventative measures later than we did," he said.

Ukraine introduced a quarantine in educational establishments and took a number of other measures to combat the spread of coronavirus disease Covid-19 from March 12. Subsequently, the quarantine was extended until April 24.

On April 6, restrictive measures were tightened in Ukraine. People cannot stay in public places without personal protective equipment, including a respirator or a face mask.

The movement of a group of more than two persons was also banned, except for cases of official necessity and escort of persons under 14 years of age. The ban also applies to visits to parks, squares, recreation areas, forest parks and coastal areas, except for one person walking a pet and in case of business necessity, as well as visits to sports and children's playgrounds.

People are not allowed to stay outdoors without identity documents.

According to the Public Health Center, 1,668 coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine as of 09:00 on April 8. Fifty-two people died, and 35 patients recovered. A total of 206 new cases have been recorded in Ukraine over the past 24 hours.