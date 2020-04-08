 Number of coronavirus cases in Ukraine grows to 1,668

Censor.NET reports citing Health Ministry press service.

"As of 09:00 on April 8, Ukraine had 1,668 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 52 lethal cases, according to the Public Health Centre. 35 patients have recovered. Over the past day, 206 new cases have been recorded," reads a report.

In particular, coronavirus cases were confirmed in the following regions:

Vinnytsia region – 89 cases;

Volyn region – 36 cases;

Dnipropetrovsk region – 41 cases;

Donetsk region – 11 cases;

Zhytomyr region – 21 cases;

Zakarpattia region – 43 cases;

Zaporizhzhia region – 45 cases;

Ivano-Frankivsk region – 198 cases;

Kyiv city – 256 cases;

Kyiv region – 120 cases;

Kirovohrad region – 57 cases;

Lviv region – 36 cases;

Luhansk region – 3 cases;

Odesa region – 32 cases;

Poltava region – 17 cases;

Rivne region – 44 cases;

Sumy region – 56 cases;

Ternopil region – 168 cases;

Kharkiv region – 5 cases;

Kherson region – 15 cases;

Khmelnytskyi region – 15 cases;

Chernivtsi region – 273 cases;

Cherkasy region – 80 cases;

Chernihiv region – 7 cases.

Read more: Armed Forces report first fatal case caused by Covid-19

Data on the situation in the temporarily occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk regions and the city of Sevastopol are not available.

The studies were conducted by the virology reference laboratory of the Public Health Center of Ukraine and regional laboratories.