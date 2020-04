 Ukraine confirms 1,462 coronavirus cases

Censor.NET reports citing Health Ministry press service.

"1,462 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed. On April 6, 143 reports on new confirmed cases were received, according to the results of the Virology Reference Laboratory of the Public Health Centre of Ukraine and regional laboratories," reads a report posted on the Public Health Centre’s page on Facebook.

In total, 45 deaths from Covid-19 have been recorded in Ukraine: 26 women and 19 men. Among the deceased, 85% were people over the age of 50.

Some 28 people in Ukraine have recovered. The repeated laboratory tests have not detected any virus.

In particular, coronavirus cases were confirmed in the following regions: Vinnytsia region – 77 cases; Volyn region – 34 cases (two deaths); Dnipropetrovsk region – 15 cases; Donetsk region – 10 cases (one death); Zhytomyr region – 11 cases (two deaths); Zakarpattia region – 38 cases (two deaths); Zaporizhzhia region – 41 cases; Ivano-Frankivsk region – 160 cases (9 deaths); Kyiv city – 253 cases (4 deaths); Kyiv region – 97 cases (5 deaths); Kirovohrad region – 53 cases (one death); Lviv region – 29 cases; Luhansk region – 3 cases; Odesa region – 30 cases; Poltava region – 12 cases; Rivne region – 40 cases (5 deaths); Sumy region – 51 cases (2 deaths); Ternopil region – 168 cases (3 deaths); Kharkiv region – 1 case; Kherson region – 13 cases (one death); Khmelnytskyi region – 10 cases; Chernivtsi region – 247 cases (6 deaths); Cherkasy region – 62 cases (one death); and Cherhihiv region – 7 cases (one death).

Read more: Donetsk region reports first coronavirus death

In addition, 104 children in Ukraine have contracted the coronavirus. People aged between 30 to 69 years make up 74% of all patients with Covid-19.