 Eight Ukrainian MPs have confirmed COVID-19 cases

Censor.NET reports citing Kachura's post on Telegram.

"Today, according to the results of epidemiological investigations of cases of the disease COVID-19, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine confirmed the cases of this disease in the following deputies of Ukraine: Vitaliy Bort – Opposition Platform - For Life, Volodymyr Vatras - Servant of the People, Ruslan Horbenko - Servant of the People (recovered), Ihor Kisiliov - Opposition Platform - For Life, Oleksandr Lukashev - Opposition Platform - For Life, Serhiy Rudyk – independent MP, Hanna Skorokhod – independent MP, Serhiy Shakhov - Dovira(recovered)," Kachura wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.

