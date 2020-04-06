 Kyiv registers 22 COVID-19 infected people in past 24 hours. КАРТА

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

"Over the past 24 hours, another 22 persons fell ill for coronavirus. Today there are 267 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Five women from 29 to 71 years old fell ill, 16 men from 24 to 82 years old, including two medical men," Klitschko said during an online briefing on Monday.

He said that eight-year old boy also fell ill.

"There are four cases of disease in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra [monastery]," the mayor added.

He said that nine patients were treated at hospital, and 13 were treated at home.