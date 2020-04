Censor.NET reports citing IA press service.

"You see, the reason of all fires in Chornobyl exclusion zone are man-made by 99 percent. People themselves burn the dry grass, which provokes forest fires. As for the Chornobyl zone, an investigation group will be working there, but according to early estimates, this is man-made", Ruban said.

