 Health Ministry expects supplies of Ukrainian PCR tests to begin next week

Censor.NET reports citing Liga.ua.

Deputy Health Minister, Chief Sanitary Doctor Viktor Liashko said this at a briefing on Monday, April 6."We expect that we will receive 20,000 PCR tests from a Ukrainian manufacturer, which will allow about two million studies. These test kits should be available as soon as next week," Liashko said.

According to him, the Ukrainian manufacturer is ready to produce about 1,000 PCR tests a day.

"This will allow us to cover all the need for testing necessary to respond to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease epidemic in Ukraine," Liashko said.

As reported, as of 09:00, April 6, Ukraine had 1,319 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases, including 38 deaths, and 28 people recovered.

