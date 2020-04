Censor.NET reports citing Head of the Donetsk Regional Military-Civil State Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko post on Facebook.

"The first lethal coronavirus case has been registered in Donetsk region. An 84-year-old man died in Druzhkivka, he had laboratory-confirmed Covid-19," Kyrylenko wrote.

As reported, as of 09:00, April 6, Ukraine had 1,319 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases, including 38 deaths, and 28 people recovered.

