 Over 9,000 Ukrainians return to Ukraine over past 24 hours

Censor.NET reports citing State Border Guard Service press service.

"Border guards have carried out more than 15,500 passage operations over the past 24 hours. More than 9,000 Ukrainian citizens have been registered for entry to Ukraine," the report reads.

According to border guards, almost 5,100 people arrived in Ukraine without their own vehicles. Vehicles provided by local authorities and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine were provided for their transportation.

In addition, 4,600 people, including 1,400 foreigners, have left Ukraine over the past 24 hours.

On April 5, border guards, in cooperation with representatives of the sanitary and quarantine units, conducted the temperature screening and health surveys of nearly 11,000 people who were traveling to Ukraine. An additional examination by doctors showed no signs of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Informative letters of consent for self-isolation were also registered in accordance with the established procedure. In addition, three violators of quarantine rules were identified at checkpoints, and the violations were reported to police officers.