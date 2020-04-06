 Foreign Ministry: 15 Ukrainians abroad recovered from coronavirus

Censor.NET reports citing MFA press service.

According to data as of 20:00, April 5, four each Ukrainians recovered in the Dominican Republic and Japan, two each – in Italy and Poland, one each – in Nigeria, the UAE, and Germany.

Also, 167 Ukrainian nationals infected with Covid-19 are currently undergoing medical treatment: 121 Ukrainians - in Italy, 16 – in Greece, 5 – in Spain, 4 each in Poland and Germany, 3 – in Austria, one each - in Belgium, the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, Egypt, Nigeria, the Netherlands, the UAE, Portugal, Russia, Seychelles, Serbia, the USA, Thailand, Switzerland and Sweden.

As reported, as of 09:00, April 6, Ukraine had 1,319 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases, including 38 deaths, and 28 people recovered.