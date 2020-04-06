 Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 13 times, Ukrainian soldier wounded

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 120mm and 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-occupation troops launched attacks from grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms on Ukrainian positions near Kamyanka (62km south of Donetsk) and Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); 120mm mortars – outside Hnutove (20km north-east of Mariupol); grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – near Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – outside Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); heavy machine guns – in the area of Bohdanivka (41km south-west of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired 82mm mortars on Ukrainian defenders near Khutir Vilnyi; automatic mounted grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms – on defenders of Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk).

Read more: Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 14 times, Ukrainian soldier died

One Ukrainian soldier was wounded in the enemy shelling over the past day.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have not opened fire yet. No casualties among Ukrainian defenders have been reported.