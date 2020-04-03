 Ukraine bans gatherings of more than two people

As reported by Censor.NET.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this in his address on Friday, April 3.

"We have adopted a resolution prohibiting public gatherings of more than two people, with the exception of those accompanying children," he said.

On April 3, the government approved a list of additional restrictions during quarantine.

Since March 12, 2020, the quarantine has been introduced in Ukraine to fight the spread of coronavirus infection COVID-19.

On March 25, the emergency situation regime was introduced across Ukraine. The quarantine was extended until April 24.

As of 10:00 on April 3, Ukraine had 942 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 23 deaths. Nineteen patients recovered. Over the last 24 hours, 138 new coronavirus cases were confirmed.