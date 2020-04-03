 Ukraine's health minister: We need to strengthen quarantine

Censor.NET reports citing tsn.ua.

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said this during the Right to Power program on the 1+1 television channel late on Thursday, April 2, according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry.

"We need to strengthen the quarantine so as not to have a Spanish or Italian coronavirus scenario. There is no other way," Stepanov said.

According to him, restrictive measures during the quarantine will include people moving outside, visiting sports grounds and squares, banning mass events and more.

People will also have to wear personal protective equipment in the street, Stepanov said.

Read more: Kyiv confirms 161 coronavirus cases

"The horrific outbreaks of the pandemic in some European countries, in my opinion, have been caused by the fact that they were too late to take restrictive measures. That is why I immediately said that we must act quickly and decisively in this war with the invisible enemy," he said.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on April 2 that the Cabinet of Ministers had approved the program of its activities and would submit it to the parliament soon.