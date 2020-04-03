 Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 11 times, no loses among Ukrainian soldiers

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"All the enemy attacks were launched in the zone of action of tactical force Skhid," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In particular, Russian-occupation troops fired 82mm and 120mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns on Ukrainian positions near Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); 120mm mortars – outside Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol); 82mm mortars, hand-held antitank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – on the outskirts of near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); 82mm mortars – in the area of Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol); grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms – near Bohdanivka (41km south-west of Donetsk) and Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk).

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported over the past day.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have already opened fire from 120mm mortars on Ukrainian positions near Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk).