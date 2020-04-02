 54 people infected with Covid-19 in Vinnytsia region

As reported by Censor.NET.

As of the morning of today, 54 cases of infection with coronavirus were laboratory confirmed, including four children. Two children are from Vinnytsia, a child from Chernevitsky area and a child from Haysynsky area has confirmed diagnosis," he specified.

Totally, 849 samples were tested at the labs of the local laboratory of the center of the Healthcare Ministry.

The patients with laboratory-confirmed cases and with suspicion for Covid-19 stay at the hospitals in boxes under constant medical control. The contact people were identified and they are in self-isolation and under medical and sanitary control.