 Russia blocking transit of humanitarian aid to Ukraine for over a week – Bozhok

"The United Nations, [U.S. President] Donald Trump, the Department of State should be aware that for more than a week now Russia blocks transit through its territory of humanitarian convoys with medical goods directed to Ukraine for fighting COVID-2019," Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Yehor Bozhok wrote on Twitter.

Bozhok emphasized that "this is the real face of Putin and the Kremlin regime."

Earlier, the U.S. Department of State said that the U.S. paid for the supply of Russian medical supplies and personal protection equipment to the country, but Moscow called it "humanitarian aid."