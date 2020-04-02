 Kyiv confirms 161 coronavirus cases

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Over the past day, unfortunately, 29 more cases have been confirmed. The number of Kyiv residents with the confirmed coronavirus diagnosis makes up 161 people, and unfortunately, one case is lethal," he said at a briefing on Thursday, March 2.

Among the infected people are 19 men aged between 22 to 70 years and 10 women aged between 36 to 62 years. A 70-year-old man died.

According to Klitschko, 18 persons have been hospitalized.

As of 10:00, April 2, Ukraine had 804 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases.