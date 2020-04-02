 Red Cross hands over Ukraine humanitarian cargo for combating COVID-19 in Donbas

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

‘The shipment contains those drugs permitted to use either to identify COVID-19, or to treat complications that this virus may cause. Also, there are tests, hygiene products, and personal protective equipment (I have referred to medical masks and gloves), and of course, there are devices for artificial ventilation of lungs. Now the cargo will be sent to Donbas and there it is already distributed to the medical institutions that were identified for the treatment of people with COVID-19," he said in an interview Interfax-Ukraine.

According to Vlasenko, personal care products will be distributed for public use.

As reported, humanitarian cargo for helping to combat COVID-19 spread from ICRC and the World Health Organization (WHO) was delivered to Ukraine early on April 2.