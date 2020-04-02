 10 doctors of Chernivtsi Oblast diagnosed with COVID-19

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

"Today 39 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed! There are ten doctors among those infected, four of whom have been infected at their working place," Osadchuk wrote on Facebook.

At the same time, doctors have already cured eight patients from COVID-19 in the region.

Thus, the total number of patients with COVID-19 in Bukovyna is 143 people.

In Lutsk, seven medical men have been infected with COVID-19, Acting City Mayor Hryhoriy Pustovit reported.

"In Lutsk, seven medical men were infected. This is really so. We must understand that our doctors are at the forefront, at the forefront of this front line of the fight against coronavirus, therefore, of course, we must make efforts to ensure that they are provided with everything necessary: masks, overalls, goggles, and disinfectant solutions," he said s on the Ukraine 24 TV on April 2 morning.

At the same time, Pustovit noted that the afflicted doctors "don’t have a single symptom that would indicate that they are infected."