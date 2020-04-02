 First coronavirus case recorded in Ukrainian Armed Forces

Censor.NET reports citing the referring press service.

"As of 07:00 on April 2, the Ukrainian Armed Forces registered one case of an acute respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus COVID-19. Some 140 people were placed in isolation (including self-isolation). The number of servicemen whose isolation ends in the next three days is 72 people," the report reads.

An employee of the Ukrainian Armed Forces who works as a doctor at Khmelnytskyi Military Hospital had been undergoing outpatient treatment for an acute respiratory illness since the end of March this year. On April 1, when the woman's condition worsened, she was taken to Khmelnytskyi Infectious Disease Hospital and diagnosed with pneumonia. On the same day, the PCR method diagnosed the disease of an acute respiratory illness caused by coronavirus COVID-19. The patient is receiving treatment according to the protocols of the Ukrainian Health Ministry. Her condition is satisfactory.

Read more: Over 50 people left observation after return from abroad, - Interior Ministry

A total of 804 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Ukraine as of 10:00 on April 2. Twenty patients died of the disease, whereas 13 people recovered.