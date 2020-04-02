 Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 15 times, three Ukrainian soldiers wounded

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 152mm and 122mm artillery systems, 120mm and 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

As noted, the enemy launched 11 attacks in the zone of action of tactical force Skhid and four more attacks in the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich.

The Joint Forces members gave an adequate response to the attacks of the Russian Federation’s armed formations.

Read more: Ukrainian troops come under mortar fire near Pavlopol and Luhanske

As a result of the enemy shelling, three Ukrainian soldiers were wounded. They were taken to a military hospital, where they were provided with proper medical care

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have not opened fire yet.

Coronavirus cases among personnel of the Joint Forces have not been recorded so far.