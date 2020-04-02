 Ukraine’s ex-Healthcare Minister askes Elon Musk to send lung ventilators to Ukraine

Censor.NET reports citing Twitter posts.

"We have extra FDA-approved ventilators. Will ship to hospitals worldwide within Tesla delivery regions. Device & shipping cost are free. Only requirement is that the vents are needed immediately for patients, not stored in a warehouse. Please me or Tesla know," the American businessman stated.

Former Healthcare Minister of Ukraine Ulana Suprun responded to Musk’s tweet, asking for help.

Read more: 10 doctors of Chernivtsi Oblast diagnosed with COVID-19

"My name is Ulana Suprun and I am the former minister of health of Ukraine. Ukraine is in dire need of ventilators. We have only 3500 in the ICUs and we have a population of 37 million. Please help us!" the message reads.