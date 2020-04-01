 Farmers’ markets in Kyiv to remain closed - Klitschko

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"To those who are discussing the topic of opening markets, as stated by the Health Ministry, I will say that Kyiv will not open markets," Klitschko said at a briefing on Wednesday, April 1.

According to him, the opening of farmers’ markets will take place only if the situation in the capital improves. "There are groceries and supermarkets in Kyiv. There is no shortage in products," Klitschko stressed.

As reported, the Health Ministry allowed local authorities to open farmers markets during quarantine, if people strictly observer certain restrictions.

Since March 12, a quarantine has been introduced in Ukraine, as well a package of anti-epidemic measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

As of April 1, Kyiv had 132 confirmed coronavirus cases.