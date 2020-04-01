 Kyiv confirms 132 coronavirus cases

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The dynamics of the spread of coronavirus in the capital is disappointing. The number of COVID-19 patients in the last 24 days has increased by 25 people. In total, 132 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the capital," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said at a briefing, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In particular, 12 men aged 23-71 years old, 12 women aged 21-80 years old and one-year-old baby have been infected with coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

According to the Public Health Centre of the Health Ministry of Ukraine, the number of officially confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ukraine has reached 669 as of early April 1.