 Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ukraine rises to 669

Censor.NET reports citing Health Ministry press service.

"As of 10:00 on April 1, Ukraine had 669 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 17 deaths. Ten patients recovered. Over the last 24 hours, 120 new coronavirus cases were confirmed," the report says.

In particular, coronavirus cases were confirmed in: Vinnytsia region – 49 cases; Volyn region – 7 cases; Dnipropetrovsk region – 9 cases; Donetsk region – 6 cases; Zhytomyr region – 5 cases; Zakarpattia region – 1 case; Zaporizhzhia region – 13 cases; Ivano-Frankivsk region – 64 cases; Kirovohrad region – 6 cases; Kyiv city – 134 cases; Kyiv region – 57 cases; Lviv region – 6 cases; Luhansk region – 3 cases; Odesa region – 12 cases; Poltava region – 2 cases; Rivne region – 15 cases; Sumy region – 19 cases; Ternopil region – 98 cases; Kharkiv region – 1 case; Kherson region – 1 case; Khmelnytsky region – 3 cases; Chernivtsi region – 104 cases; Cherkasy region – 52 cases; and Cherhihiv region – 2 cases.

Data from the temporarily occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk regions and the city of Sevastopol are not available.