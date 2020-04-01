 Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 14 times, Ukrainian soldier died

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 120mm and 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, antitank missile systems, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-occupation troops launched attacks from 120mm mortars and mounted antitank grenade launchers on Ukrainian positions near Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk); 120mm mortars – on the outskirts of Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms – outside Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms – in the area of Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol) and Hnutove (20km north-east of Mariupol); automatic mounted grenade launcher – outside Kamyanka (62km south of Donetsk); heavy machine guns – in the area of Opytne (12km north-west of Donetsk); small arms – near Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired 120mm mortars and antitank missile system on Ukrainian defenders near Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk); 82mm mortars – outside Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – in the area of Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk).

One Ukrainian soldier was killed and two more were wounded in the enemy shelling over the past day. One Joint Forces member sustained injury hitting a Russian-made landmine.

According to the Ukrainian intelligence, three invaders were killed and another one was wounded over the past day. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed an enemy infantry fighting vehicle.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have already opened fire from mounted antitank grenade launchers on Ukrainian positions near Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk). No casualties among Ukrainian defenders have been reported.

Coronavirus cases have not been recorded in the Ukrainian army so far.