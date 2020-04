Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"We have already received an official letter, a statement from the IMF – that there are two parameters, if they are met, then the funds will go to Ukraine, and to the national budget. According to our estimates, this should be about $4 billion loan," Hetmantsev said on NV radio on Tuesday.

According to him, the funds will be sent to the national budget's stabilization fund.

