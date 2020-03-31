 G7 ambassadors welcome adoption of law on land market in Ukraine

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"We welcome the passage of legislation to launch a land market in Ukraine. This is an important first step in achieving a critical reform that governments have pursued for decades," the ambassadors said in a statement posted on their Twitter account.

Also, the G7 ambassadors welcomed the steps taken by the Ukrainian government to reform the banking sector.

"We also congratulate Ukraine on its step forward on banking sector reform and look forward to its final adoption, which will strengthen Ukraine's financial sector and allow cooperation with international financial institutions. We commend President Zelenskyi and MPs from various political groups who worked together last night to overcome political differences for the benefit of Ukraine," the ambassadors said.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine early on March 31 adopted the Law of Ukraine "On Amendments to Some Legislative Acts of Ukraine on the Circulation of Agricultural Land". A total of 259 MPs voted for the adoption of the corresponding bill, No.2178-10.