 German, French foreign ministers claim Donbas terrorists make coronavirus pretext for hindering OSCE access

Censor.NET reports citing Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

Foreign Ministers of France and Germany Jean-Yves Le Drian and Heiko Maas said they were "very concerned" about the restrictions placed by the illegal armed groups in Donbas on the OSCE SMM since March 21. The monitors should have safe, secure and unhindered access throughout Ukraine, the diplomats said in a joint statement, according to Ukraine's European Pravda media outlet citing Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

According to the statement, the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic must not become a pretext to impede freedom of the SMM's movement and the fulfillment of their mandate.