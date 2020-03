 Ukraine confirms 549 coronavirus cases

Censor.NET reports citing Health Ministry press service.

"As of 10:00 on March 31, Ukraine had 549 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 13 deaths. Eight patients recovered. Over the last 24 hours, 69 new coronavirus cases were confirmed," the Public Health Centre of the Health Ministry of Ukraine informs.

In particular, coronavirus cases were confirmed in: Vinnytsia region – 36 cases; Volyn region – 3 cases; Dnipropetrovsk region – 9 cases; Donetsk region – 6 cases; Zhytomyr region – 5 cases; Zakarpattia region – 1 case; Zaporizhzhia region – 13 cases; Ivano-Frankivsk region – 45 cases; Kirovohrad region – 4 cases; Kyiv city – 107 cases; Kyiv region – 52 cases; Lviv region – 6 cases; Luhansk region – 2 cases; Odesa region – 11 cases; Poltava region – 1 case; Rivne region – 13 cases; Sumy region – 10 cases; Ternopil region – 78 cases; Kharkiv region – 1 case; Kherson region – 1 case; Khmelnytsky region – 3 cases; Chernivtsi region – 90 cases; Cherkasy region – 50 cases; and Cherhihiv region – 2 cases.

As of the morning of March 31, 785,807 people were infected with the novel coronavirus worldwide, of which 165,659 recovered and 37,820 died.