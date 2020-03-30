 Verkhovna Rada provides additional social, economic guarantees due to coronavirus

As reported by Censor.NET.

The document envisages the provision of additional social and economic guarantees due to the spread of the coronavirus.

In particular, it introduces support for employees and employers in the context of the COVID-19 coronavirus spread, expands grounds for extending the procedural time limits established by court or law, enforces court decisions, and introduces liability for committing socially dangerous acts amid the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.

It also provides for the temporary simplification of the production of goods needed to fight the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 and the simplification of their procurement procedure; ensuring the payment of social assistance, extending the period of application for social assistance and the payment of social assistance, as well as postponing the submission of reports, statistical information to the controlling authorities.

The law provides for the introduction of amendments to a number of legislative and codified acts.

A total of 480 coronavirus cases, including 11 deaths, were officially confirmed in Ukraine as of 10:00 on March 10. Six patients recovered. Some 62 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded over the past 24 hours.