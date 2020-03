As reported by Censor.NET.

A total of 271 MPs voted in favor of a relevant decision at an extraordinary parliamentary meeting on March 30.

Yemets was appointed to the post of health minister on March 4, 2020. Prior to that, he headed the Scientific and Practical Medical Center of Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

Yemets already headed the Ministry of Health of Ukraine in 2010-2011.