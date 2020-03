 Another 20 cases of Covid-19 infection spotted in Kyiv

As reported by Censor.NET.

Thus, as of 10:00 a.m., March 30, there are 102 people in Kyiv with confirmed Covid-19 infection.

Vinnytsia region - 23 cases; Volyn region - two cases; Dnipropetrovsk region - eight cases; Donetsk region - six cases; Zhytomyr region - five cases; Transcarpathian region - one case; Zaporizhzhia region - 11 cases; Ivano-Frankivsk region - 41 cases; Kirovohrad region - four cases; Kyiv - 102 cases; Kyiv region - 49 cases; Lviv region - six cases; Luhansk region - two cases; Odesa region - eight cases; Poltava region - one case; Rivne region - 11 cases; Sumy region - nine cases; Ternopil region - 60 cases; Kharkiv region - one case; Kherson region - one case; Khmelnytskyi region - two cases; Chernivtsi region - 75 cases; Cherkasy region - 50 cases; Chernihiv region - two cases.

