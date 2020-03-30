 Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 13 times, no losses among Ukrainian soldiers

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-occupation troops launched attacks from 120mm mortars on Ukrainian positions near Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol); 82mm mortars and grenade launchers of different systems – outside Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk) and Bohdanivka (41km south-west of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns – in the area of Berezove (31km south-west of Donetsk); under-barrel grenade launchers and small arms – near Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk); automatic mounted grenade launcher and heavy machine guns – in the area of Taramchuk (29km south-west of Donetsk) and Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers and small arms – outside Butivka coal mine (11.4km north-west of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired 82mm mortars on Ukrainian defenders near Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launcher, heavy machine guns and small arms – outside Hladosove (51km north-east of Donetsk).

The Joint Forces members gave an adequate response to the attacks of the Russian Federation’s armed formations.

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported over the past day.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have already opened fire from 82mm mortars near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk). No casualties among Ukrainian military personnel have been reported.