 Aircraft with protective equipment for doctors arrives in Ukraine from China

As reported by Censor.NET.

The aircraft delivered 300 thousand respirators, 35 thousand protective suits, 1.8 million medical masks and other means of protection, the press service of the head of state reported.

After the sanitary processing, the cargo will be delivered to the logistics warehouse and then transported to hospitals of all regions of Ukraine. The means of protection will also be provided for the needs of the National Police and military personnel.

In addition, 100 thousand PCR tests will arrive at night by another flight.