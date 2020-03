Censor.NET reports citing the command of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine post on Facebook.

"As of 7:00 a.m., March 27, the cases of the infection with the acute respiratory disease caused by Covid-19 coronavirus are not registered," the message said.

It is noted that 157 people stay in isolation, including self-isolation. The isolation of 49 people will end in five days.

