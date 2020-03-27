 IMF head announces increase in program for Ukraine when bills on withdrawal of banks, land market adopted

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"This last week, very good progress has been made in the discussions with the Ukrainian authorities on the new Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement. Adoption of legislation to improve the bank resolution framework and on land reform would allow moving forward quickly with finalizing the parameters of the new arrangement, with larger access than previously envisaged," she said.

Read more: IMF mission starts working in Kyiv

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the National Bank and the former government in early December 2019 agreed with the IMF management on opening a new three-year EFF program worth $5.5 billion. A positive IMF decision will also allow the government to receive macro-financial assistance from the EU (EUR500 million) and a loan from the World Bank (up to $1 billion).