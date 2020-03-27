 Bakhmatyuk's firm acquires lab equipment for Hadiach hospital

Censor.NET reports citing Ukranews.

Agro-Kray, the company that is part of Oleg Bakhmatyuk's Ukrlandfarming agricultural holding, acquired laboratory equipment for urgent diagnostics for the Hadiach-based central district hospital's lab.

Agro-Kray LLC handed to the Hadiach regional hospital's lab an analyzer of blood gases and electrolytes worth UAH 340,000, the Ridne Misto - Hadiach weekly reports. This analyzer of blood gases and electrolytes will be used by the hospital's clinical diagnostic lab to obtain urgent diagnostic data regarding critically ill patients. "We really need this equipment," says head of the clinical diagnostic laboratory, Larysa Velboy. "We've never had such equipment. The examination will cover all patients put in intensive care." According to Larysa Velboy, the device helps carry out tests for the presence of sodium, potassium and calcium ions, allowing to measure hemoglobin and hematocrit levels, assess partial saturation with carbon dioxide and oxygen, and to acid-base blood tests.



According to Agro-Kray LLC CEO Oleksandr Kolodiazhny, this is not the last acquisition for medical facilities the company operating in the Hadiach district is planning. "The company employs 770 people in the Hadiach district. Besides, there are 10,000 land plot owners. We want them to stay healthy and get high-quality medical services here, in our hospital." Ukrlandfarming's press service says many enterprises that are part of the holding provide such assistance to regional healthcare facilities. In addition to lab equipment, the agricultural holding allocates funds on the ground for essential supplies and protective gear, procurement of mechanical ventilation machines and inhalers, depending on the needs of specific healthcare facilities during the coronavirus epidemic in Ukraine. Ukrlandfarming is one of the largest agricultural holdings in the country in terms of land bank size. The enterprises that are part of the Group of companies operate in 600 settlements in 22 regions of Ukraine. The Group is engaged in the cultivation of grains and oilseeds, seeds, livestock, as well as the production of eggs and egg products (Avangardco IPL). The owner of Ukrlandfarming Group is a Ukrainian businessman Oleg Bakhmatyuk.