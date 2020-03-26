 Ukrainian troops come under mortar fire near Pavlopol and Luhanske

Censor.NET reports citing Defense Ministry press service.

Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesman Dmytro Hutsuliak said this at a briefing on Thursday, March 26.

"Since the beginning of the day, March 26, the Russian-led forces have violated ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area twice, using 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements. According to available information, no casualties among the Ukrainian military have been reported," the spokesman said.

In particular, according to Hutsuliak, the enemy fired 51 120mm and 82mm mines at the Ukrainian defenders of Pavlopol (25km north-west of Mariupol). The invaders also used 82mm mortar to shell the Ukrainian positions outside Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk).