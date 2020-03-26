 First Covid-19 case spotted in Chernihiv region

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

According to him, a man with the signs of the viral pneumonia was hospitalized to Borznianskyi district hospital. The express test showed a positive result for Covid-2019.

"The patient is put in the separate box of the infectious unit. He stays under constant observation of doctors who act in accordance with the protocols of the Healthcare Ministry. The hospital is provided with a sufficient number of means of protection and disinfection means," Prokopenko noted.

Currently, the contacts of the diseases will be established for 14-days isolation.