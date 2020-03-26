 Ukraine confirms 156 coronavirus cases

EN|RU|UK
As of 22:30, March 25, Ukraine had 156 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases, including five deaths. One patient recovered.

On March 26 in Ukraine, 156 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 5 were fatal, 1 patient recovered and had already been discharged from the hospital. During the day, 43 new cases were recorded.

The studies were carried out by the virological reference laboratory of the Center for Public Health of Ukraine, as well as regional laboratories. As of the morning of March 26, 2020, the Center received 183 reports of suspected COVID-19. Since the beginning of 2020, 1,124 suspected COVID-19 reports have been received.

